The Management of the Abuja National Mosque has announced that Eid-ul-Fitr prayer would take place at the mosque on Wednesday or Thursday by 9:00a.m., depending on when the moon is sighted.

Haliru Shuaibu, Spokesman for Abuja National Mosque, said in a statement that the decision was taken after a special meeting of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Council of Imams and stakeholders in the health sector.

He said that the meeting, which reviewed the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Eid-el-Fitr celebration, resolved that prayers would be conducted at the premises of the Abuja National Mosque with considerations for the second wave of the coronavirus.

“Therefore, this means that the prayer of Eid-el-Fitr will take place at the Abuja National Mosque on Wednesday or Thursday depending on when the moon is sighted at 9:00.a.m.

“All worshippers are advised to observe the COVID-19 protocols, including social distancing and wearing of face-masks,” he said.

According to him, the management of the Abuja National Mosque congratulates all Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the 2021 Ramadan Fast.

“We commiserate with the president and the people of this country over the loss of lives and propertu resulting from activities of bandits, kidnappers and Boko Haram.

“We pray to Allah, the Most Merciful, to give our country everlasting peace,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, had earlier in a statement, cancelled Eid-el-Fitr prayers at the National Eid Prayer Ground on the Umaru Musa Yar’adua expressway (Airport Road). (NAN)

