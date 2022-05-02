Eid-el-fitr: Pray for violence-free elections, IPMAN urges Muslims

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has enjoined Muslims to pray for a violence-free 2023 general election, as they mark this year’s Eid-el-fitr celebration.



IPMAN’s President, Mr Chinedu Okoronkwo, made the call in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government had declared May 2 and 3 as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-fitr and Workers’ Day celebrations.

Okoronkwo congratulated Muslims for the successful completion of the Holy Month of Ramadan, which marks the end of the fasting period.

He said: “On behalf of the National Executive of IPMAN and its Board of Trustees, I want to felicitate with our Muslim brothers and sisters as they mark this year’s Eid-el-fitr.

“This will be the last Eid-el-fitr before the 2023 general election and I urge them to use this moment to pray for peace as Nigerians take to the polls to elect our leaders.

“The virtues of the Holy Month of Ramadan which include discipline and sacrifice must be sustained and demonstrated in our everyday lives in order for our beloved nation to make the desired progress.”

He said IPMAN would continue to play a key role in national development by supporting government’s programmes and policies that would enable the country maximise opportunities in the petroleum sector. (NAN)

