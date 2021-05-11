The police command in Borno has announced restriction of vehicular movement in Maiduguri and its environs on Eid-el-Fitr day.

SP Edet Okon, the spokesperson for the command said this in a statement on Tuesday in Maiduguri.



Okon said all motor vehicles, tricycles, bicycles, wheel barrows and animal transportation would only be allowed as from 12 noon on that day.

“Worshippers are therefore advised to arrive early at prayer grounds nearest to their homes for security screening to avoid eleventh hour rush/stampede.

“Also owing to the ravaging effect of Coronavirus, they are advised to ensure the use of facemasks, and to observe social distancing and other safety measures put in place by government.

“For the avoidance of doubts, bags, weapons or sharp objects of any kind will not be allowed into praying grounds.

“Parents/guardians are reminded to be mindful of their children/ wards at the praying grounds to avoid incidents of missing persons,” he said.

Okon urged worshippers to cooperate with security operatives deployed to prayer grounds to ensure their safety before, during and after the prayers.

He also tasked them to be security consciousness and to report suspicious persons, activities or objects to police and other relevant authorities.

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared Thursday, May 13, as the first day of Shawwal 1442AH.(NAN)

