Eid-el-Fitr: Police task parents on warning wards against criminality

The Commissioner of Police in Ekiti, Akinwale Adeniran, has charged parents and guardians to warn wards against acts that could frustrate the Eid-el-fitr celebration or alter the peaceful atmosphere enjoyed across the state.

This is contained in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Sunday Abutu, on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti.

The commissioner, in his goodwill message to the Muslim community, assured everyone of adequate security during and after the celebration.

He equally directed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Tactical and intelligence Units to beef up security ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The police chief also directed his men to ensure deployment of adequate operatives to all strategic points and places of celebrations across the state.

He implored Muslim faithful to use the period of the celebration to pray for the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria.

The commissioner reaffirmed the command’s relentless efforts to rid the state of criminal elements and ensure maximum security of lives and property.

He stated that those found wanting would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

He implored everyone to be security conscious, vigilant and immediately report any incident or happenings observed in their locality to the nearest police station or call 08062335577.(NAN)

By Opeyemi Aremu-Gbemiro