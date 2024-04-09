Eid-el-Fitr: Police task Ogun residents on cooperation for safety

The Police Command in Ogun has appealed to Ogun residents to cooperate with its personnel to ensure safety of lives and property during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The Command’s spokesperson, Mr Omolola Odutola, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ota that the cooperation from residents was requested as police presence would be felt in various locations of the state.

According to her, police personnel would be stationed at key locations to conduct searches and provide security in strategic areas of the state.

Odutola listed such areas to include Kemta, Bamboo, Onigarri, Odeda, Long bridge, Alapako, Ogunmakin, Foursquare and Straightgate.

The statement urged visitors entering into the state to be patient with security checks they would be subjected to.

“Security measures are in place at point of sale locations, eateries, lounges, restaurants and hotels to prevent criminal activities.

“Also, prayer grounds will have detectives on duty to ensure safety, with specialised units like Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Counterterrorism, and Mobile Police strategically p

laced to prevent attacks,” she said.

Odutola said that other security agencies were collaborating with the Ogun State Police Command to patrol major highways like Lagos-Ibadan and Sagamu-Benin routes.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that Mr Alamutu Mustapha, the Commissioner of Police in the state, had instructed area commanders to provide hourly reports throughout the Eid celebrations and extended his best wishes to Muslims celebrating eid-el-fitri. (NAN)

By Ige Adekunle