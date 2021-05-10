The Police Command in Niger has assured the residents of the state that the police will provide adequate security before, during and after the Eid el-Fitr in the state.

Commissioner of Police Adamu Usman stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Monday.

He said that police and other security agencies were working towards ensuring a crisis-free celebrations across the 25 local government areas of the state.

He also said that an effective operational order on how to provide security at the pray grounds, public buildings, recreation centres and motor parks had been issued to appropriate deployed personnel.

Usman said that the security agencies had mobilised sufficient armed personnel to enhance free movement of residents in all the major highways before, during and after the festivities.The commissioner urged parents to caution their wards against any act of public disturbance, such as youth restiveness, thuggery, horse-riding and car drifting. “We will not hesitate to clamp down on any miscreants who may want to use the period to cause any disruption of public peace.“

The ban of traditional horse-riding and use of fireworks, knockouts, banger and other explosive devices is still in force.“Anyone found riding horse for any celebration shall be arrested and such horse will be confiscated,” he warned.He called on the public to be security consciousness before, during and after the celebration; and to report any suspicious movement or persons to the nearest security agencies for intervention.(NAN)

