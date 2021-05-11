The Police Command in Bauchi on Tuesday said it had deployed 3,147 personnel to forestall any security breaches during the Eid-el-fitr celebrations in the state.

Superintendent (SP) Ahmed Wakil, spokesman for the Command, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Police Command, CP Sylvester Alabi, assured residents of the state the Commands readiness to protect lives and properties before, during and after the celebration.

“To this effect, the CP has ordered the deployment of three thousand one hundred and forty seven (3,147) Officers and Men comprising Conventional Police and other Tactical Teams of the Command to all praying grounds and venues of events in the state,” he said.

Wakil explained that the personnel deployed for this critical assignment were under strict instruction of the Commissioner of Police to be civil but firm in the discharge of their duties.

He added that the officers would carry-out confidence building patrols particularly around residential areas, major highways, government/private infrastructure to prevent and arrest any ugly situation.

The spokesman reiterated that the Command would collaborate with other security agencies and all critical stakeholders to ensure that the celebration was peaceful and hitch-free.

He noted that the Command was ever prepared to deal with hoodlums, political thugs and other disgruntled elements that may attempt to cause breakdown of law and order before, during and after the festive period.

SP Wakil said the CP extended warm greetings to all muslims and other citizens in the state as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitr.

He enjoined the general public to co-operate with police and other security agencies in their efforts to ensure peaceful celebrations and equally report any suspicious person or object to the nearest Police Station. (NAN)

