The Police Command in Sokoto State has advised residents in the state to be vigilant and security conscious before, during and after the Eid-el-fitr celebrations.

The Minister of Interior, Alhaji Rauf Aregbesola on Monday announced May 12 and May 13 as public holidays for the celebration of the Eid-el- fitr

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Kamaldeen Okunlola, gave the advice in a statement issued by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Sunusi Abubakar, on Tuesday in Sokoto.



Okunlola congratulated Muslim faithful in the state on the successful observance of the holy month of Ramadan, wishing them a hitch free Sallah celebrations.

He assured members of the public of the preparedness of the police to provide adequate security for lives and property before, during and after the festivities.



“Policemen drawn from all departments have been deployed in the Sokoto metropolitan area, while adequate provisions have also been made to secure other parts of the state, including all praying grounds.



“However, in the event of distress, please contact the following phone numbers: 08031230631 and 07019699968,” he said. (NAN)

