Eid-el-Fitr: Police assure Jigawa residents of adequate security

The Police in Jigawa on Monday assured residents of the state of adequate security during the Sallah celebration.

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, June 4 and Wednesday, June 5 to enable Muslims celebrate the festive period.

Police Spokesperson in the state, SP Abdu Jinjiri, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse.

Jinjiri said the command had taken measures to ensure hitch-free and peaceful Eid-el-Fitr celebration in the state.

He also said that the command had intensified patrol across the 27 Local Government Areas of the state to maintain law and order during the period.

The spokesman said enough personnel would be stationed at worship places, parking lots, children’s parks, places of public interest and other strategic locations, including suspected crime spots in the state.

According to him, mobile and conventional policemen have been put on alert at the command’s headquarters in case of any event.

Jinjiri said the command had already issued “Operational Order’’ to its divisions and units for the period.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Bala Zama, has also directed all the Divisional Polive Officers (DPOs) in the local government areas to intensify patrols in their respective areas,” he said.

Jinjiri urged members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement to the nearest security formation. (NAN)