Eid el Fitr: Peace critical to success of poverty alleviation schemes – Plateau governor-elect

By Martha Agas

Plateau Governor-elect Caleb Mutfwtang has identified peace as a critical pre-condition for the success of poverty alleviation programmes in the state in particular, and the country in general.

The governor-elect stated this in Jos, in his Sallah message to felicitate with Muslim faithful who are celebrating Eid el Fitr.

“Without peace and security, our communities could be driven into poverty and every form of deprivation,” he said.

He called for a re-commitment to peaceful and good neighbourliness aimed at improving the welfare of the people.

“We plead with all citizens to re-commit themselves to peaceful neigbourliness.

“Our communities need peace and secure environments so that they can concentrate on their farming and business activities,” he said.

He congratulated the Muslim faithful for their perseverance, discipline, and piety throughout the Ramadan period, saying he had faith that their prayers for the state and the nation have been received by God.

He described the 2023 Ramadan and Eid celebration as significant, because it came within the nation’s political transition period, adding that they should pray for the successful transition on May 29, and thereafter.

He assured Plateau people of quality leadership to foster unity in the state while working in synergy with security agencies and other institutions to achieve the feat. (NAN)