Eid-el-Fitr: PDP tasks leaders on selfless service

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians, especially leaders at all levels, to rededicate themselves to selfless service guided by love, truth, fairness,

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians, especially leaders at all levels, to rededicate themselves to selfless service guided by love, truth, fairness, honesty, and impartiality.

The party made this call in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Sunday in Abuja to mark the 2025 Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Ologunagba urged leaders to reject corruption, arrogance, manipulation, and insensitivity to the people’s plight. He also congratulated Muslims on completing the Ramadan fasting.

He encouraged Nigerians to embrace love, unity, peace, patience, tolerance, restraint, and submission to Allah’s will, allowing these virtues to shape their daily interactions.

He stated that Eid-el-Fitr presents an opportunity for Nigeria to embrace justice, uphold the rule of law, and ensure accountability in governance for national redemption.

He urged Nigerians to continue applying Ramadan’s lessons, fostering resilience, focus, and love in pursuit of a God-fearing, secure, and prosperous nation.

He also encouraged citizens to use the occasion to support, uplift, and share with one another, particularly the less privileged and displaced.

“Our party, as always, prays for the nation and wishes Nigerians, especially the Muslim Ummah, a happy Eid-el-Fitr celebration,” he said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)