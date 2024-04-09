Eid el-Fitr: PDP felicitates Muslim faithful, seeks continuous prayers for nation

The Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amb. Umar Damagum, has felicitated Muslim faithful on the occasion of the 2024 Eid el-Fitr celebration, calling for continuous prayer nationwide.

Damagun made the call in a congratulatory statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant, Alhaji Yusuf Dingyadi, on Tuesday in Sokoto.

He urged Muslims to reflect the Ramadan fasting lessons on virtues, sympathy and brotherhoods in their lives, as well as continuous prayers for national growth and stability.

He advised Muslim faithful to discourage all forms of criminal activities and other social vices in the society.

Damagun appealed to parents and guardians to continue to discharge their God-given responsibilities to their children and wards.

According to him, Ramadan is a holy month which is a period that teaches pity to less privileged, devotion to Almighty God for guidance, forgiveness and blessings, practiced for thirty days through fasting and prayers.

The party boss urged Nigerians to stand together as a people, nation to build trust, confidence and respect to one another through reconciliation, forgiveness and support in order to move forward.

”Teaching of Ramadan should always be with us; increase fear of God into our hearts, pity to less privileged and weak ones among us to achieve our goals and continue to be blessed by Almighty God.

”Let’s not deviate to our old practices after the Ramadan, rather implore ways to sustain our worships, devotion, hoping for a great nation of political unity, cohesion and progress away from political indifferences.

”We must forgive with sincerity of hope to one another, in order to move ahead with committed efforts of building respect and dignity towards having a peaceful united Nigeria, ” Damagun said.

He added that PDP congratulated entire Muslim Ummah and prayed for continuous divine intervention against suffering and ingenuity of poor leadership, hatred, impunity and other political challenges bedevilling the nation.

He underscored the importance of standing together through support and goodwill, to overcome fear and face issue of security challenges, especially banditry activities, and other insecurity matters facing the people across the country.

The party chairman emphasised that Nigerians were in dire need of security, protection and guidance. (NAN)

By Habibu Harisu