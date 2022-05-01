Eid-el-Fitr: Oyeyemi congratulates Muslim Ummah, calls for precaution, compliance with traffic laws

By Chimezie Godfrey

As the Muslim Ummah end the Ramadan fast , the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has sent his congratulatory message on the successful completion of the spiritual exercise as he calls for precaution and compliance with traffic laws.

In his Eid el fitri message, Oyeyemi preached love for one another, peaceful coexistence and care for the less privileged members of the society, saying these are the values of the Ramadan fast which people must imbibe beyond the Sallah celebrations.

The Corps Marshal called on the Muslim Ummah to sustain the positive lessons of the Ramadan fast, noting that acts of denial; selfless service and love which were practiced in the holy month are central to the success of the safer road campaign by the FRSC.

He emphasised that the wanton destruction of lives and property on the nation’s highways resulting from people’s impatience would been avoided, if people properly imbibe the lessons of the Ramadan fast.

In a press release signed by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, the FRSC Corps Marshal was quoted as expressing satisfaction with majority of motorist’s conduct throughout the period of the holy month particularly, with regards to compliance with road traffic regulations.

He therefore admonished the Muslims as well as members of the general public not to jettison the rules in the course of the celebration, but to continue to observe them in order to build on the gains made so far.

The FRSC Corps Marshal urged the Muslim Ummah to use the period of the Eid el fitri celebration to offer special prayers for Allah’s blessings, wisdom and guidance.

He restated the commitment of the FRSC to sustaining its present collaboration with other security agencies towards effective enforcement of traffic rules and regulations.

Buttressing his point further, Kazeem quoted him as saying; “This year’s Eid el fitri is coming at a time when the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari is working day and night to have the roads fixed. As such, every citizen must therefore, support the measures put in place by the Federal Government to ensure that the roads are motorable”.

Oyeyemi further reassured that Commanding Officers across the country have been given directives to be on the alert during the Sallah celebration to provide all necessary support to members of the public and to particularly attend to whatever emergencies that may arise.

He called on members of the public to join the FRSC in its ongoing campaigns for safer road environment by promptly reporting any road and other emergencies they notice to the FRSC Call Centre through the toll free line: 122 or directly to the studio of the National Traffic Radio through the telephone lines:08052998090 or 09067000015.

Concluding, the Corps Marshal stated that “I wish all the Muslim Ummah Allah’s abundant rewards for the Ramadan fast, and on this occasion of the Eid el fitri celebration, I pray for peaceful celebration to all”.

