Eid-el-Fitr: Okowa calls for prayers to fight insecurity

May 13, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has urged Nigerians to have full recourse to God for solution to  insecurity challenges in the country.


The governor made the call in message to Muslims in Delta and across the country occasion of Eid-el-Fitr celebration which conveyed in a statement by Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba.


He said that Muslims and Christians should intensify prayers to complement Federal and states’  governments efforts at ending insecurity in the country.


He said that Nigerians should also pray for the peace of the and to avert a possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.


Okowa urged the Muslim faithful to extend the spiritual benefits of Ramadan: love, peace and justice, to their daily living “as through this, they will be contributing to the development of the ”.


He charged all Muslim faithful and Nigerians to use the celebration for sober reflection and supplication for peace, unity and progress of the .


According to Okowa, this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration is coming at a time when the country is plagued by varying security challenges, which call for fervent prayers.


behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I extend warmest wishes to Muslims celebrating Eid-el-Fitr in Delta, and around the world.


“I congratulate Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, and all our countrymen and women who have successfully undertaken the - Ramadan fasting.


“It is my hope and prayer that Ramadan’s spiritual lessons and the Holy Prophet’s teachings of piety, love, justice, fairness, equity, co-existence, tolerance, honesty and dedication to duty will guide our interactions and daily living.”(NAN).

