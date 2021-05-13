The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ogun chapter, has advised Muslim faithful to imbibe the lessons learnt during Ramadan and reflect them in their day-to-day activities after the festivity.

The CAN Spokesperson in the state, Pastor Tolulope Taiwo, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abeokuta.

According to Taiwo, Ramadan period is characterised by total submission to God, self-denial and abstinence from vices.

“The fear of God with which the Muslims observed the Ramadan fast should regulate their daily activities, even after Ramadan.

“If these lessons of Ramadan are sustained in our daily activities, there will be no room for wars, kidnappings, killings and hatred among us in Nigeria.

“We should continue to show love, forgiveness and respect for one another, while the lessons of Ramadan must reflect in our daily lives,” he advised.

The cleric also called on Muslim faithful not to relent in praying for the country and its leaders for peace to reign, adding that this would go a long way in tackling the myriad of challenges currently confronting Nigeria.

He urged the faithful to abstain from things that were antithetical to the Holy Quran and to continue with good hearts.

The CAN spokesperson appealed to political leaders to find permanent solutions to the security challenges bedevilling the country.

He urged the citizens to continue to support the Federal Government in its efforts at transforming the country. (NAN)

