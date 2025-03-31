Eid-el-Fitr: Ododo calls for unity, peace

Ahmed Ododo of Kogi has urged Muslim faithful to use the lessons of Ramadan fasting to promote unity and peace among the state’s diverse ethnic groups.

The governor made this appeal on Sunday at the Muhammadu Buhari Square

By Stephen Adeleye

The governor made this appeal on Sunday at the Muhammadu Buhari Square in Lokoja, where he prayed with his people to mark the end of the Ramadan fast.

Ododo encouraged Muslims to continue reflecting on the values of compassion, peace, and progress learned during Ramadan, stressing the importance of these principles for the state’s development.

“I am deeply grateful to God for the gift of life and the rare privilege given to me and my team to serve the people of the state.

“I thank everyone in the state for their support and cooperation, which have been instrumental in helping us fulfil our campaign promises.

“My message to the people as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitr is for them to continue reflecting on the lessons of compassion, peace, and progress,” he added.

The governor called on the sons and daughters of Kogi to join hands with his administration to build a state that all indigenes could be proud of.

In his Eid-el-Fitr sermon, Imam Dhahir Hussaini urged Muslims to always fear God in everything they do.

He reminded them that a day would come when everyone would be held accountable for their actions.

The Imam emphasised that God only accepts deeds from the pure, warning that those who stray from the right path and return to sin would be denied God’s favour on the Day of Resurrection.

He further urged Muslims to remain steadfast in their obedience to God and to avoid associating anything with Him, as such actions could lead someone astray.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)