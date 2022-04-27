Eid-El-Fitr: NURTW to check hike in transport fare in Kaduna

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) officials in Kaduna, have assured that it would checkmate members against possible hike in transport fare ahead of Eid-El-Fitr.

The officials gave the assurance in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent in Kaduna on Wednesday.

The Eid-El-Fitr holiday will hold on May 3 and May 4.

The officials said that measures had been put in place to monitor members from taking advantage of the season to hike transport fares.

Mr Dajuma Bido, NURTW Secretary, Sabo Park, said that the cost of transport had remained the same in spite of the fast approaching festivity.

“Transport fare from Kaduna to Kafanchan is still N2,000 while Kaduna to Jos is pegged at N3,000.

“We have cautioned members against indiscriminate increment.

“The union has a taskforce that monitors activities of its members, including those with possible tendencies of taking undue advantage of passengers,” he said.

Mr Daniel Kura, another official at Abuja Motor Park, said that the fare from Kaduna to Zuba and Abuja has remained N2,500 and N3,000 respectively.

Kura, however, cautioned passengers from patronising commercial and private motorists along the highway saying, “for security reasons, passengers should avoid such motorists who may charge less fare”.

Also, Mr Mohammed Giwa, an official at Kawo park, confirmed that Kaduna to Zaria and Kano was still N600 and N2,000 respectively.

“It is very unlikely that the fares will change due to Eid-El-Fitr.

“The only development that threatens hike in transport fare is when there is persistent fuel scarcity and for now, the situation is relatively okay,” Giwa said.

However, a resident of Kawo, Mr Salisu Idris, urged the union officials to caution members against reckless driving, especially during the festive periods.

Idris added that motorists should ensure that their vehicles are in good condition to secure the lives of travellers. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

