The Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has called on the residents of the state to ensure total compliance with all COVID-19 guidelines during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Adamu Shehu, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Tuesday.

“As Sallah celebration approaches, the Jigawa State Commandant of the NSCDC, Alhaji Garba Mohammed, is advising the general public to ensure total compliance with all COVID-19 guidelines.

“This is particularly by avoiding crowded places, maintaining social distancing, as well as using face masks and alcohol-based hand sanitiser,” Shehu said.

Shehu added that to provide maximum security during the Ed-el-Fitr celebration, the command had concluded arrangements to deploy 1,300 personnel in the 27 local government areas of the state.

He explained that the personnel would provide security at prayer grounds, recreational centres, durbar routes and other places of public interest.

Shehu said that mobile and static vehicular patrols would be maintained during the period to ensure maximum surveillance and security of lives and property across the state.

According to him, anti-vandal operatives will also be stationed at government buildings and installations, as well as around other national infrastructure to intensify surveillance and provide security.

Shehu, therefore, called on the residents to cooperate with the personnel of the NSCDC by reporting any suspicious activity or persons around them to the corps for appropriate action.

“The Command, on behalf of the Commandant-General of the Corps, Ahmed Audi, wishes all law abiding citizens of the state a happy and blessed Sallah celebration,’’ he said.(NAN)

