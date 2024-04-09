Eid-el-Fitr: NSCDC deploys 860 personnel in Delta

The Delta Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has deployed 860 personnel to ensure a hitch-free and secured Sallah celebration.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Anthony Uchenna, disclosed this in a statement issued in Asaba on Tuesday.

The statement quoted the NSCDC State Commandant, Mr Suleiman Jimoh, explaining that the deployment was to ensure the safety of lives and properties during the festivities.

Jimoh restated his commitment and that of the command to the protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) in Delta.

According to the state commandant, the command has put necessary measures in place to ensure that all facilities of interest to the growth of the nation’s economy are effectively protected.

He urged all Area Commanders to ensure proper security coordination of their areas, while Divisional Officers were to effectively mobilise their personnel for deployment to all recreational areas.

The state commandant ordered all Component Commanders and Special Forces to be on red alert to achieve watertight security in all identified flashpoints.

Jimoh reminded officers of the corps’ resolve to guarantee peace, safety, and protection of lives and CNAI in synergy with other security agencies. (NAN)

By Eguonor Ighure