Eid-el-Fitr: NSCDC deploys 700 personnel in C/River

May 12, 2021



The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Cross River , has deployed 700 personnel across the 18 Government Areas of the state.


The State Commandant, Mr Majekodunmi Abidemi, who made the disclosure in a statement Wednesday in Calabar, said this was to beef up security the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.


“To ensure a hitch free celebration, I have emplaced security deployment of 700 personnel across the 18 government areas of the state.


“Let the Muslim Ummah go about the celebration fear but with extreme vigilance.


“It is with great delight that I join the Muslims Ummah in Cross River to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration.


“Cross River and the nation at large is in dire need of the supplications of Muslims and indeed all men and women as we navigate the challenges of insecurity and national cohesion,” he said.


Abidemi used the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr to the felicitation of NSCDC and that of the Commandant General, Dr Abubakar Audi to the Muslim community in Cross River. (NAN)

