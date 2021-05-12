The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Cross River Command, has deployed 700 personnel across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.



The State Commandant, Mr Majekodunmi Abidemi, who made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Calabar, said this was to beef up security during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.



“To ensure a hitch free celebration, I have emplaced security deployment of 700 personnel across the 18 local government areas of the state.



“Let the Muslim Ummah go about the celebration without fear but with extreme vigilance.



“It is with great delight that I join the Muslims Ummah in Cross River to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration.



“Cross River and the Nigerian nation at large is in dire need of the supplications of Muslims and indeed all religious men and women as we navigate the challenges of insecurity and national cohesion,” he said.



Abidemi used the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr to extend the felicitation of NSCDC and that of the Commandant General, Dr Abubakar Audi to the Muslim community in Cross River. (NAN)

