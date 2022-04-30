Eid-el-fitr: NSCDC deploys 3,023 personnel to ensure peaceful celebration in Kano

By Ramatu Garba

Ahead of Eid-el-fitr, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Kano State Command, has deployed 3,023 personnel to ensure a hitch-free Sallah celebration in the state.

The NSCDC State Commandant, Mr Idris Adamu-Zakari, made the disclosure in a statement by the Public Relation Officer of the Corps, DSC Ibrahim Idris-Abdullahi, in Kano on Friday.

He said the personnel were drawn from various departments, units, divisions and area commands, including undercover officers.

Adamu-Zakari charged the personnel to ensure maximum security and respond to any security threat across the nooks and crannies of the state throughout the festive period and after.

“Special attention will be given to strategic places comprising Eid grounds, Malls/recreational centres and most importantly to all the critical national assets and infrastructure,” he said.

The commandant wishes all Muslim Ummah Joyful Sallah celebrations and enjoined the general public to report any suspicious movement of miscreants to the nearest security formation for prompt action. (NAN)

