Eid-el-Fitr: NSCDC deploys 2,000 personnel to beef up security in Kano State

By Ramatu Garba

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kano State Command, has deployed 2,000 personnel to provide security during Eid-el-Fitr celebrations in the state.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr Adamu Salihu, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano.

Salihu said that already operational orders had since been issued to area commanders and divisional officers across the 44 local government areas on how to provide security in their respective areas.

He said that the measures were aimed at ensuring hitch free, peaceful celebration in the state.

He said the personnel would work with other sister security agencies to provide maximum security at Eid prayer grounds, recreational centres and public places during and after the festive period.

Salihu implored the public to share useful security information with law enforcement agencies so as to collectively check the excesses of miscreants who might want to cause trouble during and after the celebration.

He noted that a special squad has been set up to respond to emergency cases during the celebration.

He said any person or group found trying to cause problem would be prosecuted. (NAN)