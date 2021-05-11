The Plateau Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has deployed 2, 100 personnel to ensure a peaceful Eid el-Fitr in the state.DSC Obasa Tanimola, the Public Relations Officer of the command, disclosed this a statement on Tuesday in Jos.According to him, the personnel would be stationed in flash points and other strategic locations to avert any breach of security.He explained that the deployment of the personnel “is not to intimidate and harass law abiding citizens but to ensure safety of lives and property before, during and after the

celebration“The commandant of Plateau command of NSCDC, Mr Stephen Jiyason, has approved the deployment of 2,100 personnel for the Eid el-Fitr in the state.“This is to ensure a peaceful and memorable celebration; a celebration where residents of the state will enjoy without any from of security challenges”.

Tanimola advised all citizens to be law abiding and avoid any act of lawlessness that would truncate the relative leave being enjoyed in the state. He further warned that anyone found wanting would be brought to book. He assured the public that the command and other security agencies have put in place necessary measures to ensure a peaceful celebration.He also called on residents of the state to report any suspicious movements in their vicinities to security agencies.(NAN)

