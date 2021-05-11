The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, says it has deployed 1,855 personnel to beef-up security during the Eid-el-fitr celebrations.

This was contained in a statement signed by the State Commandant, Mr Edenabu Eweka and made available to the newsmen on Tuesday in Akure.

Eweka said that the personnel had been deployed to all identified flash points in the state to forestall incidents of crime during the celebration for which the Federal Government declared May 12 and May 13 as public

He also urged the personnel to respect the fundamental human rights of people and adhere to the rules of engagement while discharging their duties.

“The state command is in absolute compliance with the directive of the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, to enhance qualitative service delivery,” he said.The commandant explained that the officers and men at the Local Government Level had been duly briefed on the need to be proactive in gathering credible intelligence and to ensure swift response to emergencies.Eweka said that the critical national assets and infrastructure unit, counter terrorist unit, intelligence and investigation unit, agro rangers squad, antihuman trafficking, illegal migration and gender unit were all deployed to provide adequate security.The commandant also urged the general public to comply with the new directive of the Federal Government on COVID-19 .Eweka further implored the public to give prompt and credible information to the command, stressing “it will assist to nip in the bud any act of criminality.”

He urged the people in the state to call the following phone numbers to alert the command of any incidents of emergency — 07038762845, 08066345088, 08067919140.

Eweka said that the command would collaborate with other security agencies to ensure that the state was safe during and after the celebrations.(NAN)

