Eid-el-Fitr: NSCDC deploys 1,800 to Kogi

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kogi Command, has deployed 1,800 personnel for maintenance of safety and security during  Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr  Abdullahi Aliyu,  on Friday in Lokoja.

Aliyu said that  the deployment of the officers and men was in

in line with the  directive of the NSCDC Commandant-General, Mr Ahmed  Audi,   to ensure a hitch-free Eid-el-Fitr celebration across the country.

He said that  the NSCDC Commandant in Kogi, Mrs Esther  Akinlade,  had directed  area commanders  to ensure proper coordination and charged divisional officers to effectively mobilise their personnel.

“Our resolve to guarantee peace, safety and protection of lives and critical assets, in synergy with other security agencies, must be carried out through our collective inputs.

“For these obvious reasons, every one must brace up to discharge their responsibilities conscientiously,” he quoted Akinlade as saying.

According the the NSCDC spokeperson, NSCDC personnel should focus on prayer grounds, worship centres, recreational facilities, motor parks, gardens, markets, shopping complexes, black spots and critical installations, to make the celebration hitch-free.

“The commandant extends her felicitation to all Muslim faithful in the country and across the world,  wishing them a peaceful Eid-el-Fitr celebration just as she prayed to God   for a more peaceful Nigeria,” (NAN)

