Eid-el-Fitr: NSCDC deploys 1,150 personnel in C’River

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Cross River, says it has deployed 1,150 personnel to strengthen security the state during the Eid-El-Fitri celebration.

The NSCDC Spokesman in Cross River, CSC Solomon Eremi, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Calabar on Wednesday.

Eremi said that the personnel would be deployed to worship centres and other public places across the 18 local government areas of the state.

”Our officers have been told to be vigilant while on duty in order not to give room for none state actors to have a field day to perpetrate any evil agenda.

”They have been told that their paramount duty is to protect lives and property of the people,” he said.

He said that the NSCDC in the state remained committed to tackling all manner of criminal activities during and after the Islamic festival.

”Our personnel are to be on top of their game by devising means to be ahead of criminal minded elements.

”We assure Muslim faithful of adequate security during and after the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.”(NAN)

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba