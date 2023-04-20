Eid-el-fitr: NSCDC deploys 1,000 personnel to beef up security in Ondo

By Muftau Ogunyemi

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command has deployed no fewer than 1,000 personnel to beef up security during and after the Eid-el-fitr celebration in the state.

Mr Olayinka Olatundun, NSCDC State Commandant, made this known in a statement issued to newsmen in Akure on Thursday by the command’s spokesman, Mr Daniel Aidamenbor.

Olatundun said that the security beef up was aimed at ensuring the safety of members of the public during the religious festivities within the state.

According to him, there is also a need to protect critical national assets and infrastructure of government before, during and after the Sallah celebration.

“For a robust policing, the command has deployed tactical squads, motorized patrol teams, intelligence gathering mechanisms and counter-terrorism operatives.

“We equally deployed disaster management teams to respond swiftly to disaster-related issues before they escalate amongst other proactive measures,” he said.

The commandant charged all the personnel to exhibit a high level of professionalism in their conduct, saying that their primary assignment was to ensure the safety of the good people of the state.

“You are to provide maximum security coverage to those who will take part in various religious activities bearing in mind respect for their fundamental human rights and dignity; abuse of their rights will not be tolerated,” he said.

Olatundun implored Muslim faithful to imbibe the virtues of Allah (SWT) and prayed that this season of piety would bring immense joy, happiness, peace and prosperity. (NAN)