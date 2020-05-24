Eid-el-Fitr: NOA urges Nigerians to maintain COVID-19 preventive measures

Share the news













By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged Nigerians to continue observing all precautions against COVID-19 as they mark the 2020 Eid-el-Fitr.

In a statement signed by the Assistant Director, Press, Paul Odenyi and made available to Newsdiaryonline on Sunday, the agency urged citizens to maintain strict adherence to COVID-19 preventive measures.

The Director General, NOA, Garba Abari in his Sallah message to the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria advised them to hold unto the lessons drawn from the just concluded month of Ramadan.

Abari stated,”As Nigerians mark the 2020 Eid-el-Fitri amidst increasing community transmission of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID19), the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged Nigerians to continue observing all precautions against the disease, stressing that Nigeria is not yet out of the woods.

“Muslims should hold unto the lessons of discipline, selflessness and piety from the just concluded month of Ramadan to strengthen their faith as well as keep them safe from the ravaging COVID19 through strict adherence to preventive protocols.”

He urged leaders at local levels should take responsibility for enforcing restriction orders and inspiring compliance with all advisories placed by government in line with the Salah observations, admonishing that careless is not a mark of faith.

“We cannot afford to be careless or nonchalant about safety precautions in our religious and cultural observations. We must be cautious not to facilitate community transmission of COVID19.

“Leaders, especially in religious and traditional communities must take responsibility for the safety of the members of their communities from COVID19 as they interact.

“This, they can do by ensuring that prescribed social distancing, use of face masks, regular hand washing and sanitization are observed in our communities,” he stated.

He wished the Muslim Ummah a happy and healthy Salah, while urging them to keep praying for the protection of Nigerians from COVID19 and the speedy recovery of those already infected.

