Eid-el-Fitr: Nigeria extends public holiday to Thursday

The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved Thursday 11th April, 2024 as an additional public holiday to celebrate this year’s Eid -El-Fitr.

This was announced in a statement signed by Dr Aishetu Gogo Ndayako, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior.

According to Gogo Ndayako, “The Honourable Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, while congratulating the muslim Ummah for a successful completion of a month of spiritual rejuvenation, reiterates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s (GCFR) firm commitment to providing a safe and prosperous Nigeria for all to thrive.”