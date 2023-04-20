Eid-el-Fitr: NCWS urges Muslims to sustain lessons of Ramadan

By Dorcas Jonah

The National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), has called on Muslims to sustain the teachings of the holy month of Ramadan in their daily dealings.

The national president of NCWS, Hajiya Lami Lau, made the call in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, to facilitate Muslims across the country.

Lau advised Muslims to reflect on the lessons of Ramadan through prayers for the peace and progress of the nation.

”The holy month of Ramadan teaches kindness, forgiveness, and sacrifice. We must uphold these teachings and imbibe them as we live together in peace and harmony.

”We must continue to seek God’s face more than ever. At this crucial time in our country, we should join voices and seek God’s intervention on issues currently challenging our existence as a nation.

“We should also use the opportunity to pray for the president-elect and the new administration to lead the country in the right direction,” she said.

According to her, we learnt so much during the Ramadan. The period is indeed a spiritual aspect of our life, which comes only once in a year.

“Every true Muslim must have benefitted from this spiritual obligation, which we embarked on for 29 or 30 days abstaining from eating, drinking and fleshly desires.

“All this is to impact the spiritual aspect of our life and if truly observed, every Muslim must have achieved many things from it.

“What this means, is that, as Muslims our faith and fear of God have increased and we must do all possible to sustain it,’’ she said.

Lau called on the incoming government to promote understanding and peaceful coexistence among the people irrespective of their political affiliations.

”As a council, we are calling on the new government to appoint more women into decision making positions since a lot of women were disenfranchised at either the party level or at the polls.

”This is necessary because the number of women in political positions have continued to drop, and there is need to improve women participation so that the interest of women can be protected in governance,” she said.(NAN