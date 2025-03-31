Eid el-Fitr: NAHCON seeks prayers, support for smooth Hajj operations

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has sought continued prayers and support of relevant stakeholders to to ensure smooth and hitch-free 2025 Hajj operations .

By Deji Abdulwahab





This is contained in an Eid el-Fitr goodwill message, issued in Abuja on Monday, and signed by NAHCON Chairman, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh.

“This Eid comes at a critical time to us in NAHCON, especially a time when we intensify preparations for the 2025 Hajj.

“In the light of this and the positive aura of Ramadan, I humbly appeal for the continued prayers and support of all stakeholders for the Commission to deliver a smooth and well-organised Hajj that we all yearn to witness.”Saleh said.

He congratulated Muslim faithful on successful completion of Ramadan.

“By the special grace of Almighty Allah, we are alive to witness the end of another blessed month of Ramadan in high spirits and hope that our acts of worship will earn us His pleasure and forgiveness.

“On behalf of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), I join millions of Muslims in sincerely praying that we sustain the spirit of unity, sacrifice, and obedience that Ramadan instilled in us; this is the essence of humanity.

“We give gratitude to the Almighty for granting us the strength and patience to observe it to the end. May we live to witness many more Ramadans.

“Once again, may Allah Almighty accept our fasts, prayers, and good deeds in exchange for Jannatul Firdaus, and may He grant us a successful Hajj season this year. Eid Mubarak! “,he said(NAN)

