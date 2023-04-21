Eid-el-Fitr: Let’s sustain eschewing vices, hate speeches, vendetta —S/West Arewa community

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The APC Arewa Community, South West has urged Nigerians to sustain eschewing bitterness, hate speeches, political vendetta and other vices as done during the just-concluded 2023 Ramadan.

Alhaji Saadu Yusuf, Southwest Coordinating Chairman of the group, made the plea in his 2023 Eid-el-Fitr message on Friday in Lagos.

“I rejoice with our brothers and sisters in Islam as they join their counterparts from all over the world to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitri, symbolising the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“We noticed that social vices, hate speeches, political vendetta and other malaise were either at their lowest ebb or stopped to rear their ugly heads in our state during the Ramadan.

“I appeal to all our Muslim brothers and sisters to uphold these acts of serenity and civility and say no to violence during and after the Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

“Let us be contended with what we have acquired legitimately and act within the prism of decency for the good of all at all times,” Yusuf, also the Chairman, Lagos APC Arewa Community, said.

According to him, the feats achieved during Ramadan is as a result of sacrifice and self denials from all luxuries.

“I am convinced that we have upheld charity, alms giving to the less privileged in the society as well as prayers and supplications to Allah for peace, love, divine protection and favours for ourselves, loved ones and Nigeria as a whole.

“It is in a peaceful atmosphere that we can record development and peace which we are all yearning for from the government.

“I urge you all to continue to be peaceful in all your endeavours as you have always done while you should not hesitate to report people suspected of dubious and doubtful missions to law enforcement agencies,” he added.

He urged residents of Lagos State to be matured in behaviour and keep supporting the state government under “our able and ever-performing Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to bring us the dividends of democracy and good governance.”

Yusuf appealed to Arewa communities in the region to continue to pray for Nigeria and for God to take control of the May 29 transition process.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Eid-el-Fitr celebration marks the end of 30 days spiritual rebirth of Muslims as commanded by Allah in fulfillment of the fourth pillar of Islam. (NAN)