Eid-el-Fitr: LAWMA tasks Lagos residents on proper waste disposal

By Fabian Ekeruche

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has appealed to residents to shun indiscriminate waste disposal during and after the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), LAWMA, Mr Ibrahim Odumboni, made the appeal in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Odumboni said LAWMA was committed to ensuring a clean and healthy environment during and after the festive season.

According to him, waste management is an essential service that should be provided for the well-being of the people and the environment.

He assured residents that LAWMA was prepared to handle the expected increase in waste generation during the festive season.

Odumboni urged them to properly bag their waste and put them in covered bins to avoid loose waste on the road median and setbacks.

He said that Private Sector Participants (PSP) operators had been directed to discharge their duties effectively with the agency offering backup services to fill in any gaps.

“We understand that there will be an increase in waste generation during the festive season, so we want to assure Lagos residents that LAWMA is prepared to handle it.

“We have intensified our waste management efforts and are providing backup trucks for our PSP operators to ensure that waste is promptly collected and disposed of,” Odumboni said.

He urged residents to refrain from activities that could damage the environment and endanger the lives of people.

Odumboni also appealed to residents to support the efforts of LAWMA to make the metropolis livable for all.

“We want to appeal to residents to desist from acts capable of making life miserable for the environment and its inhabitants.

“We want to ensure that everyone enjoys a clean and healthy environment during and after the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations,” Odumboni said.

He wished all residents a joyful and clean Eid-el-Fitr celebration, while encouraging them to call LAWMA’s toll-free lines: 07080601020 and 617, for inquiries on waste management in their areas during and after the festive season.(NAN)