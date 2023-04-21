Eid-el-Fitr: Lagos PDP tasks Muslims on Ramadan lessons

By Oluwatope Lawanson

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos Chapter, has congratulated the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of Ramadan fast and the celebration of Eid-el-fitr.

The Lagos State PDP publicity secretary, Mr Hakeem Amode conveyed the congratulatory message in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Amode urged Muslims to reflect on the purpose and lessons of Ramadan, by not forgetting all the lessons learnt in the holy month.

He charged the faithful to adhere to all the teachings of Ramadan which included endurance, love, peace, holiness, kindness, perseverance and dedication.

“The period of Ramadan is always an opportunity for Muslims to get closer to their creator and we believe that this should be a continuous exercise for us as worshippers of Allah.

“Our supplications and prayers for the past four weeks that we waited on Almighty Allah cannot go in vain,” he said.

The publicity secretary also enjoined Nigerians to continue to pray for

peace and progress for Lagos State and the country.

He stated that this was the best time for Nigerians to wake up as a people and agree they had much on their hands.

According to him, as a party, we are with you at all times and we believe that this difficult period will pass as it has been a challenging moment.

“The Lagos State chapter of the PDP will not relent in ensuring that the people of the state get the best in terms of governance.”

He expressed confidence that Allah would answer prayers and give the best at the material time.

“The grace given us to observe the fasting, which we have just ended, is an indication that we will soon get the desired level of development that we all crave for both at the state and at the Federal levels.

“As a nation, we believe that Almighty Allah will make things better for us.

“As a party, we will not rest on our oars until the people of the state and the country enjoy the best of what the government can provide,” he said. (NAN