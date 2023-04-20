Eid-el-Fitr: Keep hope alive, Nasarawa Speaker urges Nigerians

By Awayi Kuje

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alh. Ibrahim Abdullahi, has congratulated Muslims ahead of Eid-el- Fitr celebration, with a call on Nigerians to keep hope alive in spite of challenges in the country.

The Speaker’s message is contained in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Jibrin Gwamna, and made available to newsmen in Lafia on Thursday.

Abdullahi emphasised the need to sustain the prayers and other good virtues exhibited during the Holy month of Ramadan to build an egalitarian society.

He congratulated Muslims on the end of the month-long Ramadan fast and wished them a successful Sallah celebration.

He called on believers to use the period to sustain their prayers for the nation to overcome her emerging challenges as well as give the less privileged in the society a sense of belonging.

The speaker also urged them to pray for the success of the incoming administration in the country.

Abdullahi enjoined citizens to use their diversity as a source of unity and strength for the overall development of the state and the country.

He encouraged the youths to remain committed to constituted authorities, champion the course of peace, unity and development in the society.

“I also want religious and community leaders to continue to preach peace and unity among their people,” he said. (NAN)