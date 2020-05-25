Eid-el-Fitr: Kebbi NAWOJ urges Muslims not to compromise COVID-19 safety protocol

Share the news













The Kebbi state chapter of the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has called on Muslims in the country not to compromise COVID-19 safety protocol as they celebrate the Eid-el-fitr festival.

The chairperson, Comrade Laiatu Bamaiyi made the call in her Sallah message issued on Sunday.

”We wish them Allah blessings, guidance and protection as the blessed month of Ramadan ends,” she stated adding that individuals and communities should ensure total compliance with all rules and regulations to avoid contracting COVID-19.

Mrs Bamaiyi also emphasised the need to practice good hygiene as recommended by medical professionals and authorities during and after the Sallah festivities.

She also called on members of NAWOJ all over the country to continue to stay safe.

