Eid-el-Fitr: Kano traffic agency deploys 1,500 personnel

The Kano State Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) has deployed 1,500 personnel for the Eid–el-Kabir celebrations to ensure free flow of traffic.

The Managing Director of the Agency, Mr Faisal Mahmud-Kabir, made this known on Monday in Kano.

The deployment, he said, will ensure compliance with driving laws during Sallah celebrations.

“Parents should desist from giving their underage children vehicles to drive especially during the period”,he said.

He wished the the general public a fulfilled sallah celebration and also urge them to drive carefully during the festive period to avoid unforeseen circumstances.(NAN)

By Bosede Olufunmi