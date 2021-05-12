Eid-el-Fitr: Kalu advocates national cohesion

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has felicitated with the Muslim community the successful of Ramadan.
Describing Ramadan as a special month with uncommon and divine blessings, the former Governor urged Muslim faithful to sustain the teachings of holy Qur’an beyond the holy month, adding that the acts of alms-giving, piety, selflessness, forgiveness and togetherness embraced by Nigerians for the sake of national prosperity.


Kalu while praying to Allah to grant the muslim ummah attendant blessings of the spiritual exercise, called religious and spiritual leaders to use their positions to sensitise  their followers the consequences of disharmony and war, stressing that Nigeria is better as a united and indivisible entity.


In goodwill message, the former Governor called the political class to advocate peace and unity in their endeavours, adding that divisive statements and inflammatory utterances must discouraged for peace and harmony to reign in the country.


Kalu said, “as we join our brothers and sisters in Islam, to celebrate the successful of Ramadan, and non- alike, must embrace peace and unity as demonstrated in the holy month of Ramadan.


“Nigerians must strive for national integration and cohesion by promoting peaceful co- among all ethnic .


“We celebrate Eid-el fitr by re-dedicating our to the service of humanity.
” The world can only a better place for us all to live if we demonstrate good deeds in our pursuits.
“Let us use this season of Eid -el Fitr celebration to offer prayers for leaders at all levels of government”.
Kalu wished the muslim ummah a joyous Eid-el Fitr celebration.

