Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has felicitated with the Muslim community on the successful completion of Ramadan.

Describing Ramadan as a special month with uncommon and divine blessings, the former Governor urged Muslim faithful to sustain the teachings of holy Qur’an beyond the holy month, adding that the acts of alms-giving, piety, selflessness, forgiveness and togetherness should be embraced by Nigerians for the sake of national prosperity.



Kalu while praying to Allah to grant the muslim ummah attendant blessings of the spiritual exercise, called on religious and spiritual leaders to use their positions to sensitise their followers on the consequences of disharmony and war, stressing that Nigeria is better off as a united and indivisible entity.



In his goodwill message, the former Governor called on the political class to advocate peace and unity in their endeavours, adding that divisive statements and inflammatory utterances must be discouraged for peace and harmony to reign in the country.



Kalu said, “as we join our brothers and sisters in Islam, to celebrate the successful completion of Ramadan, muslims and non-muslims alike, must embrace peace and unity as demonstrated in the holy month of Ramadan.



“Nigerians must strive for national integration and cohesion by promoting peaceful co-existence among all ethnic groups.



“We should celebrate Eid-el fitr by re-dedicating our lives to the service of humanity.

” The world can only be a better place for us all to live if we demonstrate good deeds in our pursuits.

“Let us use this season of Eid -el Fitr celebration to offer prayers for leaders at all levels of government”.

Kalu wished the muslim ummah a joyous Eid-el Fitr celebration.

