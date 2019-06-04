Eid-el-Fitr: Kaduna Senator-elect felicitates with Nigerians, cautions on safety

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

#TrackNigeria: Malam Uba Sani, the Senator-elect for Kaduna Central has felicitated with Muslims all over the world on the occasion of this year’s Eid, reminding them of the imperative of safe celebrations.

Noting that Eid -el- Fitr is a special occasion that marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, the Senator-elect said it is also a time Muslims are called upon to deeply reflect on the values gained during the Holy Month and be inspired in their daily lives, especially in engagements with fellow citizens and governments at various levels.

Highlighting the key values gained during the Holy Month of Ramadan as forgiveness, sacrifice, charity, patience, perseverance and love for one another, he urged Muslims to apply these values to their daily conducts and see the turnaround that would be witnessed in their families, communities and the nation at large.

Observing that Nigeria is in dire need of a large dose of love, forgiveness, sacrifice and charity, the Senator-elect lamented that many communities are engaged in murderous conflicts with criminals holding the nation by the jugular, dispensing violence with reckless abandon.

“There is no iota of humanity in them anymore. Let us therefore join hands together to re-humanise the Nigerian society. It is an urgent imperative.

“Privileged Nigerians must henceforth pay serious attention to charity. We must endeavour to give succour to the needy and show them love. A good deed done with good intention will surely be rewarded by Allah (SWT).

“The economic challenges facing the nation calls for sacrifice, courage, patience and perseverance. We must continue to give total support to the federal and state governments to stabilise the economy and place Nigeria on the path to sustainable growth and development,” he said.

He commended Kaduna State citizens for continued support to the Nasir EL-Rufai government and prayed that the occasion of Eid -el- Fitr ushers peace in the state.

“May we also see the beginning of the end of banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality. I also urge the great people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone to remain united and positive. The constituency is on its way to greatness again, Insha Allah.

“Let us seize the opportunity offered by this occasion to visit our neighbours. It is a day of joy. Where there are differences, try and mend fences. Since Allah (SWT), our creator, forgives our sins or indiscretions, we must forgive one another,” he said.

