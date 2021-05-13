Eid-el-Fitr: Kaduna Electric felicitates customers

May 13, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Energy, News, Project 0



The Managing Director of , Mr Garba Haruna, on Thursday congratulated Muslims occasion of the celebration.

The managing director, in a statement issued in Kaduna, called on Nigerians to be thankful to God for sparing their lives to witness this year’s celebration in of the challenges faced in the country.

Haruna also congratulated Muslims on successful completion of the fast and prayed that God should accept their prayers and other acts of worship during the holy month.

He urged Nigerians to imbibe the teachings of and continue to show compassion, forgiveness and brotherliness to one another to forge a strong and united country.

According to him, the season provides another opportunity for reflection by Nigerians on how to peace reigns in the country and commitment to .

Haruna said was committed to continue to strive in delivering its obligations of providing qualitative supply to its customers to build a virile . (NAN)

Tags: , ,