The Managing Director of Kaduna Electric, Mr Garba Haruna, on Thursday congratulated Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The managing director, in a statement issued in Kaduna, called on Nigerians to be thankful to God for sparing their lives to witness this year’s celebration in spite of the challenges faced in the country.

Haruna also congratulated Muslims on successful completion of the Ramadan fast and prayed that God should accept their prayers and other acts of worship during the holy month.

He urged Nigerians to imbibe the teachings of Ramadan and continue to show compassion, forgiveness and brotherliness to one another to forge a strong and united country.

According to him, the season provides another opportunity for reflection by Nigerians on how to ensure peace reigns in the country and commitment to peaceful coexistence.

Haruna said Kaduna Electric was committed to continue to strive in delivering its obligations of providing qualitative power supply to its customers to build a virile economy. (NAN)

