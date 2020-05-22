Eid el-Fitr: IGP reiterates prohibition on socio-religious gatherings

Share the news













By Chimezie Godfrey

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has reiterated Federal government’s prohibition on socio-religious gatherings in the face Eid-el-fitr celebration by the Muslim Ummah.

In statement on Friday, signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, the IGP however, noted that the COVID-19 prevention restriction orders remain in force.

“The successful conclusion of the Ramadan, a period of self-denial geared towards attaining wholesomeness, reinforces his belief that with the citizens’ collective perseverance and voluntary compliance with the prevention regulations emplaced by Governments at all levels, the nation will surely overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The IGP assured the nation of adequate security during and after the Eid el-Fitr celebrations.

He disclosed that proactive and robust anti-crime measures, including the deployments of tactical and intelligence assets of the Force, are already in place to prevent any untoward incidents in the country.

The IGP ureged citizens to observe the Eid celebrations bearing in mind that necessity to keep to the COVID-19 preventive measures, as the Force will ensure that these orders are strictly enforced.

“Citizens should be reminded that the COVID-19 prevention regulation orders including the inter-state movement restriction orders, national curfew and the prohibition of mass socio-religious gatherings by the Federal Government in Lagos, Ogun, Kano States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and restriction orders by Governments in some States of the Federation, are still in force.

“It therefore enjoins the citizens to observe the Eid celebrations bearing in mind the unusual times occasioned by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic as the Force will leave no stone unturned towards the due enforcement of the orders,” he said.

Related