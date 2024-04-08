Eid-el-Fitr: IGP orders CPs, others to intensify security nationwide

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Kayode Egbetokun, has directed Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Tactical Commanders to intensify security nationwide ahead of the Eid-el-fitr celebration.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The IGP also directed CPs and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), to ensure thorough deployment of officers and resources of the Force.

The IGP directed senior officers to ensure that the deployment covers critical locations, Eid prayer grounds and recreational centres.

He said the idea was to instill confidence among citizens and fun seekers.

The IGP enjoined officers and men of the Force to conduct comprehensive assessments of areas prone to threats, implement rigorous stop-and-search procedures as well as conduct raids on identified black spots.

He urged the personnel to employ other anti-crime strategies aimed at maintaining peace, and ensuring public safety throughout the country.

The police boss urged the deployed personnel to be professional and remain vigilant and respect citizens’ fundamental rights as they discharge their duties with utmost decorum and alertness.

IGP enjoined the public to be law-abiding, adhere to security tips and respect law enforcement agents deployed at strategic locations for protection of lives and property.

The IGP extends his felicitations to the entire Muslim Ummah in the country as they celebrate the Eid-el-fitr, a festival that marks the end of Ramadan.

He urged Muslim faithful to celebrate and embrace the spirit of the occasion, while remaining vigilant and reporting all suspicious activities and persons to the police. (NAN)