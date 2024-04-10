Eid-el-Fitr: Idris, Lawal seek divine intervention to fix Nigeria

Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi and Gov. Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, have urged Muslim Ummah to use the period of Eid-el-Fitr to seek divine intervention in tackling the challenges bedeviling Nigeria.

The duo made the statement separately in their Sallah messages to the people of their states.

In his message to mark Eid-el-Fitr in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday, Gov. Idris urged Muslim to intensify prayers for divine intervention in all the lingering problems that engulfed the nation.

He stressed the need for people in the state, Nigeria and the world over to sustain the lessons of Ramadan and engage in acts that would strengthen permanent peace and unity.

Idris observed that peace remained the most veritable foundation for socio-economic development of any nation, saying that without it, such development would elude the citizens.

He also called on the people to sustain fervent prayers for the prevalence of security, tranquillity and prosperity in the state and the country at large.

The governor noted that the present economic hardship in the country was not peculiar to Nigeria, assuring that appropriate measures had been put in place by the relevant authorities to ease the hardship and bring the situation back to normal.

He announced that his administration, in the past 10 months, had taken incisive strategies to mitigate the hardship and improve the livelihood of the people in the state.

On security, Idris said that his administration remained unwaveringly committed to taking any actions humanly possible to ensure that the people of the state sleep with their two eyes close.

“This involved the provision of logistics support to the security agencies and vigilante members such as operational vehicles and motorcycles.

”This is our utmost constitutional duty and we will never falter in diligently executing it to the best of our ability and in fulfilment of our solemn pledge to the people.

“I am appealing to all our people to collectively work for the rapid progress of our dear state and nation to attain the objective of economic prosperity and growth of democracy,” the governor said.

On his part, Gov. Lawal of Zamfara urged prayers for peace in the state and country at large.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau by the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media and Publicity, Sulaiman Idris.

“I congratulate all Muslim communities in Zamfara, Nigeria, and around the world. May we celebrate many more Eid-el-Fitr.

“Eid-el-Fitr is a time of great joy, as it represents the successful completion of the fasting period and spiritual reflection in the holy month of Ramadan.

“The holy month of Ramadan provided an opportunities for prayer and seeking divine intervention for the country’s security situation,” he said.

The governor therefore urged Muslims to continue to practice the lessons learned during Ramadan even after the month has ended.

“In Sallah period, Muslims express gratitude for the health and opportunities Allah has given them to fulfil their obligation of fasting.

“We should use this festive period to promote peace and harmony. We should also intensify prayers and seek Allah’s intervention to address Nigeria’s security challenges.

“We must watch out for any act detrimental to our security, remain steadfast in prayers to support government’s efforts to end all criminal activities,” he advised.(NAN)

By Ibrahim Bello/Ishaq Zaki