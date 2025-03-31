Eid-el-Fitr: Gov. Yusuf donates food items,12 cows to inmates

Abba Kabir-Yusuf of Kano State has donated food items and 12 cows to inmates of Custodial Centres in the state to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr.

By Ramatu Garba

Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf of Kano State has donated food items and 12 cows to inmates of Custodial Centres in the state to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Kano Command, CSC Musbahu Kofar-Nasarawa on Monday in Kano.

The statement said Kabir-Yusuf made the donation through the Chairperson of the Kano State Committee for the Prerogative of Mercy, Hajiya Azumi Namadi-Bebeji.

The items include 12 cows, bags of rice, vegetable oil, onions and seasonings.

“This is in line with the administration’s commitment to the welfare of inmates and other vulnerable people in the state,” Namadi-Bebeji said.

She noted that the initiative is crucial to successful custodial management, as well as the reformation and rehabilitation of inmates.

Namadi-Bebeji commended the state government for its relentless support and assistance to inmates.

Receiving the items on behalf of the inmates, Mr Ado Inuwa, the Controller of NCoS, Kano Command, thanked the state government for the gesture.

He lauded the government’s unwavering support towards the welfare of inmates that always give them a sense of belonging. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)