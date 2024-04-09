Eid-el-Fitr: Gov. Yusuf donates cows, foodstuff to inmates in Kano

Ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration, Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State, has donated cows and foodstuff to inmates currently serving their jail terms in various custodial centres in the state.

Presenting the items on Tuesday in Kano, the governor said that the gesture would give the inmates a sense of belonging.

Represented by Haj. Azumi Namadi-Bebe, the Chairperson of the Committee on Prerogative of Mercy in the state, the governor assured the inmates of government’s continued support to their wellbeing.

“We will continue to provide the dividends of democracy to all and sundry, and these category of citizens will not be left behind” he said

Recieving the items on behalf of the inmates, Mr Suleiman Inuwa, the Controller of Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) in the state, thanked the state government for the kind gesture.

“Putting smiles on the faces of the inmates will motivate them to become productive and law abiding citizens after serving their jail terms,” he said

Inuwa further said that NCoS would partner with the state government to enhance the criminal justice administration in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of foodstuff donated include, bags of rice, cartons of vegtable oil, seasoning, among others.(NAN)

By Ramatu Garba