Eid-el-Fitr: Gov. Ugwuanyi salutes Muslims, harps on peace, love, unity

By Alex Enebeli

As Muslims celebrate Eid-el-Fitr to mark the end of Ramadan, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, has called on Nigerians to see the celebration as a morale booster in the nation’s quest for peace, unity and progress.

Gov. Ugwuanyi made the called in his Sallah message on Friday in Enugu.

While congratulating Muslim faithfuls on the successful completion of Ramadan, Ugwuanyi said the inherent benefits from the spiritual rebirth offered by the fast are enormous and compelling.

The governor stressed the need for all Nigerians to be prayerful and continue to live in peace and harmony, love and cherish one another as people of one nation under God bound in freedom, peace and unity.

He, therefore, wished Nigerians a pleasant celebration, urging Muslims to remain committed to the core values of peace, love, unity, patience, tolerance, perseverance and sacrifice as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad. (NAN)