Eid-el-Fitr: Gov Oborevwori felicitates Muslims, sues for harmony, peace and unity

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta on Tuesday, felicitated with Muslims in the state, Nigeria and all over the world, on the occasion of 2024 Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The governor’s felicitation was conveyed in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba.

He urged every follower of Islam to incorporate the spiritual lessons of love, peace, and justice from Ramadan into their everyday lives in order to promote national harmony, peace, and progress.

“I felicitate with the people of Delta and Nigerians, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters, on the auspicious occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitri celebrations.

“I extend my congratulations to every one of our compatriots who has completed the cleansing fast of Ramadan.

“I hope and pray that the spiritual lessons of Ramadan and the teachings of the Holy Prophet remain with us.

“Piety, love, justice, fairness, equity, peaceful coexistence with others, tolerance, honesty, and dedication to duty, will stick with us all as we celebrate Eid-el-Fitri, for the greater good of our beloved country,” he said.

Oborevwori added, “on behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I extend our warmest wishes to Muslims in Delta State, Nigeria and across the world on the occasion of the 2024 Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

“As we celebrate in Nigeria, it is important to remind Nigerians of the imperative for mutual respect for all faiths and customs and the necessity to continue to live together in peace according to our religious and cultural beliefs.

“Regardless of ethnicity or faith, may the teachings and blessings of the Holy Month permeate all national endeavours, favourably impact our attitudes towards one another, and encourage a stronger dedication to the peace, unity and stability of the country.

“It is my wish that the celebration of this year fills every home with happiness and joy”.(NAN)

By Ifeanyi Olannye