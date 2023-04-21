Eid-el-Fitr: Gov-Elect felicitates with Muslims in Kano 

By Aminu Garko

The Kano State Governor-elect, Malam Abba Yusuf, has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of Ramadan fasting and celebration of Eid-el-Fitr.

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday in Kano by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor-elect, Malam Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa.

Yusuf called on the faithful to sustain the good virtues of Ramadan in their day to day activities.

He explained that lessons of compassion, generocity, descipline, patriotism and peaceful co-existence learnt during Ramadan should be sustained by the citizens for a better society.

He also admonished Kano residents to pray for Allah’s guidance for the leadership at all levels to ensure good democratic governance.

The incoming governor assured the people of the state of his determination to implement popular policies and programmes that would meet the expectations of the governed irrespective of political party affiliations.

He further urged citizens to remain patriotic, peace-loving while praying for tranquility and prosperity of the state and Nigeria at large. (NAN)