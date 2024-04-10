Eid-el-fitr: Gov. Adeleke calls for peaceful coexistence

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun

has called for unity and peaceful coexistence among residents of the state and the country at large.

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Osogbo, by Malam Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson to the governor.

The governor, who urged Muslim faithful to continue praying for his administration, congratulated them on the occasion of the celebration and wished them a fruitful celebration.

“Congratulations to my Muslim brethren for seeing yet another Eid-el-fitr celebration.

“In the last 30 days, we have fasted and prayed for ourselves, family and nation.

“I want to urge you all to keep praying for us, pray for our administration as prayer is never too much.

“As Yoruba people will always say, what is already good needs prayer and the one that is yet to be, also needs prayer.

“Let us also make sure that now and beyond, we live in unity because united we stand and divided we fall,” he said.

The governor also expressed commitment to the speedy completion of the Muslim Pilgrim camp in the state.

He said that his administration was committed to the completion of every project. (NAN)

By Victor Adeoti