Eid-el-fitr: Gombe tailors record high patronage

May 10, 2021



 Ahead the Eid-el-fitr celebration, tailors Gombe State are brisk business as they record patronage from Muslim faithful who are preparing for the celebration.

A News Agency Nigeria (NAN) , who visited some the tailors and fashion designers on Monday, observed that they were busy trying to keep promises to their customers.

The report said that most of the tailors stopped receiving people’s cloth for sewing until after view of the rush from customers to have their clothes sewn.

Malam Auwal Adamu, a tailor and fashion designer at Gombe main market, said he had stopped accepting cloths from customers a week after the commencement of because they do want to disappoint them.

According to him, they have being sleeping their shops to ensure that they meet up the dates given to their customers.

Mrs Maria Adeleke,  a fashion designer at Jekadafari quarters Gombe, said they had stopped accepting people’s cloths especially those that wanted embroidery, adding that they only accepted simple styles.

According to her, they do want a whereby their customers will be disappointed.

Mr Ishaya Jones, a tailor at Bagadaza quarters Gombe, said he had stopped collecting people’s cloth because he was struggling to finish the ones he received from customers.

Jones stated that in spite the present as a result of the pandemic, patronage had increased and they were struggling to meet the demands of customers.

He expressed happiness over the patronage, adding that the more the patronage, the more jobs for them. (NAN)

