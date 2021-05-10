Ahead of the Eid-el-fitr celebration, tailors in Gombe State are making brisk business as they record high patronage from Muslim faithful who are preparing for the celebration.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who visited some of the tailors and fashion designers on Monday, observed that they were busy trying to keep promises to their customers.

The report said that most of the tailors stopped receiving people’s cloth for sewing until after Sallah in view of the rush from customers to have their clothes sewn.

Malam Auwal Adamu, a tailor and fashion designer at Gombe main market, said he had stopped accepting cloths from customers a week after the commencement of Ramadan because they do not want to disappoint them.

According to him, they have being sleeping in their shops to ensure that they meet up the dates given to their customers.

Mrs Maria Adeleke, a fashion designer at Jekadafari quarters Gombe, said they had stopped accepting people’s cloths especially those that wanted embroidery, adding that they only accepted simple styles.

According to her, they do not want a situation whereby their customers will be disappointed.

Mr Ishaya Jones, a tailor at Bagadaza quarters Gombe, said he had stopped collecting people’s cloth because he was struggling to finish the ones he received from his customers.

Jones stated that in spite the present situation as a result of the pandemic, patronage had increased and they were struggling to meet the demands of customers.

He expressed happiness over the patronage, adding that the more the patronage, the more jobs for them. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

